Pop Up Eats Popping Up At More Horowhenua Locations

Popular food-truck market Pop Up Eats Horowhenua will be popping up in more locations around Horowhenua this summer.

Pop Up Eats is a lively food truck market popular with families, foodies and people wanting a night off cooking. A range of cuisine is on offer at each event depending on the availability of the food trucks.

The weekly Pop Up Eats events held in Levin are extremely popular, with many people making Pop Up Eats part of their weekly routine. These markets are a great way to bring people together and support local businesses and there has been interest in having similar events across the district. Horowhenua District Council is excited to bring Pop Up Eats to more towns within Horowhenua, and to spread Christmas cheer we are also hosting special Christmas-themed Pop Up Eats to celebrate the festive season.

Foxton

Pop Up Eats will be held between 5pm and 8pm in Foxton outside Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom on the following dates:

· Thursday 16 November

· Thursday 11 January

· Thursday 8 February

Pop Up Eats: The Festive Edition (Foxton) will be held between 3pm and 8pm on Thursday 14 December. This more elaborate Pop Up Eats event will be Christmas themed with music, entertainment and market stalls to help the community get into the spirit of the festive season.

Levin

Levin will enjoy the festive fun of Pop Up Eats: The Festive Edition at the Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark on Wednesday 6 December between 3pm and 8pm. It will have all the fun of the Foxton event and will celebrate the first night of late night shopping in Levin. During Wednesdays in December, some retailers are extending their open hours for people to do their Christmas shopping after normal business hours.

Pop Up Eats Levin has been held weekly since Wednesday 19 July 2023. The last Pop Up Eats market in Levin for 2023 will be on Wednesday 20 December and after a short break, will return weekly from Wednesday 10 January.

Foxton Beach

Foxton Beach will also experience the fun and flavour of Pop Up Eats this summer. Join us at Holben Reserve between 4pm and 8pm on the dates below:

· Friday 22 December

· Friday 26 January

Waitārere Beach

Pop Up Eats will be held at Waitārere Domain between 11am and 3pm on:

· Sunday 17 December

· Sunday 14 January

Shannon:

Shannon will experience Pop Up Eats at Te Maire Park between 5pm and 8pm on:

· Thursday 30 November

· Thursday 18 January

· Thursday 22 February

To learn more about the popular food market and keep up to date with all announcements, visit facebook.com/popupeatshorowhenua

If you would like to sell food at Pop Up Eats please email events@horowhenua.govt.nz.

