Update And Information Sought - Serious Incident, Naenae

16 November

Police have located the vehicle that fatally hit a pedestrian on Naenae Road

at 5.46am today and are appealing for the driver to come forward.

The vehicle, a dark-gray Mazda 6 sedan, was stolen from an address in Belmont

in the early hours of the morning and was located on Waddington Drive in

Naenae at 12.20pm today.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan of Hutt Valley Police urges the driver of the

vehicle to report to Police.

"The driver of that vehicle will know they have hit a person, and in all

likelihood they will be panicking right now.

“I urge the driver or any occupant of that vehicle to come forward and

speak to us, as we want to understand the events that have led to this

tragedy.”

Police are also appealing to members of the public to contact us immediately

if they have seen this vehicle anywhere in the Hutt Valley leading up to this

tragedy or afterwards.

Detective Inspector Ryan says "We know the car has been driven around the

Hutt Valley for several hours prior to this tragic incident. It was speeding

and driving erratically and continued to do so after hitting the victim.

“Following the collision, the vehicle was seen to be smoking heavily and

would have been showing visible damage. The way it has been driven would draw

significant attention.

“CCTV (attached photo) has captured the vehicle at the bottom of the

Wainuiomata Hill minutes prior to the crash.

“It is shown making a turn into Waiwhetu Road from Whites Line East and

from there it would have travelled towards Naenae. It was driving north on

Naenae Road at the time the victim was hit.”

Police are seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from Naenae Road between 5.40am

and 5.50am.

"At that time, and just afterwards, we know there are people who have driven

past and they may have seen or noticed something that can help the

investigation.

“CCTV is crucial in assisting investigators and we ask that anyone in the

area please review your footage and contact Police if you haven’t already

spoken to us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 105 or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report and referencing case

number 231116/3474.

