Taupō District Council’s Award-winning Customer Service

The awards keep coming for the Taupō District, with council’s customer relationship experience receiving national recognition at the ALGIM Awards.

The Customer Relations team picked up the award for Project of the Year, and council was also recognised as one of the top 10 councils across Aotearoa for both Best Customer Experience and Supreme Website.

The Association of Local Government Information Management awards recognise local government. Taupō District Council district customer relations manager Tania Russell says it is an honour to be named as an awards finalist and feels even better to win.

The recognition is for the district’s Customer and Visitor Information Centres in Taupō, Tūrangi and Mangakino.

“We are truly grateful and humbled to receive the Project of the Year award,” Mrs Russell says.

“Our team works tirelessly each day to create and support amazing experiences for our community and visitors alike.”

Following Covid-19, council’s Customer Service Centres were remodelled and flexible hybrid roles created to enhance service delivery, bringing benefits to locals and visitors alike. There are fewer office closures as a result and better engagement throughout the community.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says reshaping the customer experience following disruptions over the last few years was a challenge that Tania’s team met head-on, dealing with Covid-19 and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We have subject matter experts in our sites and the fantastic team ensures we provide consistent service, seven days a week,” Mr Trewavas says.

Mrs Russell says the team strives to find solutions for every single person who walks through the doors and team members’ dedication means they regularly go above and beyond.

“The key to our success is our people. We don't work alone. We are stronger together and our customer and community are at the heart of everything we do.

“We love to help, so come and see us!”

