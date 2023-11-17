Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupō District Council’s Award-winning Customer Service

Friday, 17 November 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Taupo District Council

The awards keep coming for the Taupō District, with council’s customer relationship experience receiving national recognition at the ALGIM Awards.

The Customer Relations team picked up the award for Project of the Year, and council was also recognised as one of the top 10 councils across Aotearoa for both Best Customer Experience and Supreme Website.

The Association of Local Government Information Management awards recognise local government. Taupō District Council district customer relations manager Tania Russell says it is an honour to be named as an awards finalist and feels even better to win.

The recognition is for the district’s Customer and Visitor Information Centres in Taupō, Tūrangi and Mangakino.

“We are truly grateful and humbled to receive the Project of the Year award,” Mrs Russell says.

“Our team works tirelessly each day to create and support amazing experiences for our community and visitors alike.”

Following Covid-19, council’s Customer Service Centres were remodelled and flexible hybrid roles created to enhance service delivery, bringing benefits to locals and visitors alike. There are fewer office closures as a result and better engagement throughout the community.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says reshaping the customer experience following disruptions over the last few years was a challenge that Tania’s team met head-on, dealing with Covid-19 and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We have subject matter experts in our sites and the fantastic team ensures we provide consistent service, seven days a week,” Mr Trewavas says.

Mrs Russell says the team strives to find solutions for every single person who walks through the doors and team members’ dedication means they regularly go above and beyond.

“The key to our success is our people. We don't work alone. We are stronger together and our customer and community are at the heart of everything we do.

“We love to help, so come and see us!”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 