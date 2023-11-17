Don’t Make Pour Decisions At Toast Martinborough

Sip back and relax at Toast this weekend, but don’t over-indulge and end up being the one your friend’s wine about.

Police want to ensure everyone’s grape expectations of a safe and enjoyable weekend are met, and we have been working closely with the organisers to ensure this.

When enjoying the day sampling the best food and beverages the Wairarapa has to offer, drink plenty of water and make sure you have enough to eat.

Police will have a visible presence to ensure everyone is safe and will be working alongside security at the event. If you feel unsafe or see any unlawful activity, we want to hear about it.

Have a plan when it’s time to wine down at the end of the day and get safely home. Say pinot-nah to drinking and then getting behind the wheel. Road policing staff will be out conducting impairment prevention checkpoints over the weekend.

We want everyone to have a wine-derful weekend, and to do so we offer the following advice.

• Always let someone know where you are going, and have a designated meet-up spot for if you get lost.

• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.

• Keep to main streets and well-lit areas.

• Don’t leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks you haven’t personally seen poured, especially from people you don’t know.

• Ensure your belongings are safe by keeping them out of view and close by.

• Look out for each other and ensure everyone gets home safely.

• Take cash or another payment method to pay for transport home.

If you feel unsafe or see any unlawful activity please don’t hesitate to talk to one of our officers, security or event staff at the event, or call 111 in an emergency.

