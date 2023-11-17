Fatal Crash, SH 1, Turangi

Police can advise one person has died following a crash on SH 1 in Turangi this evening.

They were initially in a critical condition and sadly passed away at the scene.

One other person has sustained moderate injuries.

Worksafe and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

An investigation into the crash is underway and motorist are advised to continue to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time.

