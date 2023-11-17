Masterton Parks Keep Green Flags Flying

Masterton’s Queen Elizabeth Park and Henley Lake have maintained their international Green Flag status in the latest awards.

It is the fifth year running Queen Elizabeth Park has received a Green Flag, with glowing comments from the mystery shopper-style assessor – “It was a pleasure to visit this site, which appears to be on a path to continual improvement. Awesome.”

Henley Lake maintained its Green Flag Community Award for the third year running.

The Community Award recognises the involvement of the community in developing the park through the Henley Trust.

Masterton District Council Manager Community Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said the awards were a testament to the careful planning and hard work of the Council’s Facilities and Open Spaces staff, amazing volunteers, and contractor Green by Nature (formerly Recreational Services).

“We often call Queen Elizabeth Park the ‘the jewel in our crown’, and it is continuing to shine brightly for visitors.

“Henley Lake is also a fantastic space to a range of visitors from dog walkers to disc golf fans.”

Henley Trust Chair Tom Ward was delighted with the news.

“The Trust is committed to helping make Henley Lake a place for the whole community to enjoy and it’s great to see that recognised once again.”

Mayor Gary Caffell continues to be proud of the Council’s focus on open spaces.

“I never get tired of walking through our green spaces and Queen Elizabeth Park and Henley Lake are two of the best in the country.

“I want to acknowledge the work that goes into making them places people want to be.”

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognised programme that rewards well-managed parks and open spaces that provide high-quality recreational experiences for communities.

