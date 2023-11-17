Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get A Second Opinion Before Handing Over Any Money

Friday, 17 November 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

This Fraud Awareness Week Police are encouraging the public to always get a second opinion before handing over any money.

Reports of fraud offences are continuing to rise, and scams are becoming more sophisticated, duping victims out of millions of dollars. Nearly $200 million of New Zealanders money has been lost to scams in the last year, figures from MBIE show.

Scammers are targeting everyone across New Zealand, especially those with savings or investments who are looking to earn a little bit more from their money.

Police are also seeing ordinary New Zealanders caught up in fraud investigations as money mules.

A money mule is someone who transfers illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else. They help launder the proceeds derived from online scams and fraud by allowing their personal bank account to receive money before the money mule passes the money on.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, Officer in Charge of the Auckland City District Financial Crime Unit wants the public to understand the repercussions of becoming a mule.

“If you are receiving money into your account from people you have not met and don’t know and are passing the money on - you are a money mule and you could be arrested and prosecuted for Money Laundering.

“Mules sometimes get a portion of the money for passing the funds onwards. We understand that getting offered what seems like free money just to pass on can be tempting, but this is a serious crime.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Earlier in the year Police saw a scam, known as the ‘term deposit scam’, which involved New Zealand victims and money mules sending money overseas. In this case a victim searches term deposit online. The victim finds a bank they want to go with and provide their contact details on a ‘bank’ website, which is in fact a fake website run by a scammer. The ‘bank’ then calls the victim to open a new term deposit, the victim transfers money into a New Zealand-based account held by a money mule who then sends the funds offshore.

In June, detectives arrested a 60-year-old Auckland man and charged him with two counts of money laundering. Police will allege the man involved is directly linked to two recent cases where two victims lost $950,000 and nearly $1 million respectively in this term deposit-style scam. He has plead not guilty and is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court later this month.

This is just one of multiple arrests made by detectives in Auckland Financial Crime Unit this year. They have arrested and charged several money mules where victims have lost significant amounts of money, including the prevalent term deposit scam. Some prolific offenders have been charged with multiple counts of money laundering.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton commended those that helped raise awareness for these malicious scams.

“I am pleased to see that New Zealanders are much wiser to the “term deposit scam”. The Auckland Financial Crime Unit hasn’t seen complaints from this particular scam for some time now.

“I’d like to thank those victims who came forward in the media to tell their story to save others from being scammed. Speaking up has saved others from losing their life savings, thank you for your courage.

“However, scams and fraud activity generally continue to rise. Sometimes it’s not obvious so be cautious whenever anyone, particularly online, is asking you to hand over money. Police are seeing criminals recruit money mules on social media, online dating, online classifieds, job-seeking sites.

“If you think you are getting scammed or laundering money, stop all contact with the scammer, do not make any more payments, contact your bank and report it to Police.”

Police urge anyone who sees something they think might be attractive or a great deal to do their research, speak to friends and family, check with the Financial Markets Authority, and be vigilant about anything that seems out of the ordinary.

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, contact Police at 105.police.govt.nz , or call Police on 105 and report the matter.

Additionally, a number of resources are also available to those who believe they may or could be the victim of this type of offending.

There are several NZ Government websites that have information and advice to help avoid falling victim to common fraudulent activity and scams.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has more information on how you can prevent yourself, family and friends from being scammed.

Visit https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/general-help/scamwatch/(link is external)

The Financial Markets Authority provides helpful advice on its website to help avoid falling victim to online investments scams.

Visit https://www.fma.govt.nz(link is external)

CERT NZ provides advice on how to respond to an avoid cyber security incidents.

Visit https://www.cert.govt.nz/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dr Bryce Edwards: Lobbyists Helping & Influencing The New National Government

New Zealand’s corporate lobbyists are currently carrying out major manoeuvres in order to ensure they are in the best possible position to influence the new Christopher Luxon-led government. Despite some of these moves being blatantly outrageous, there are no serious rules to regulate any of this. More


Gordon Campbell: On APEC, Mali, & Sleater-Kinney

Sideshows are inevitable when the main event (the coalition talks) is taking place behind closed doors and the usual sources for political news (the politicians themselves) are staying mum. Everyone has had to make do instead with a beat-up of anxiety over whether Luxon would make it to the airport in time to attend the APEC meeting in San Francisco. Seeing that the APEC show had started before the first time that Luxon, Seymour, and Peters managed to get into the same room together, this was always going to be a long shot. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 