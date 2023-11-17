Pt England homicide: Police charge a further two men

Auckland City Police have today charged a further two men in relation to the death of Charles Pongi in Pt England in August 2023.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, advised that over the past three days detectives have executed more than 14 search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Early this morning our detectives, again supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a further four search warrants.

“A 20-year-old male from Avondale has been taken into custody and has since been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault, and threatening to do grievous bodily harm,” says Detective Inspector Baldwin.

“A 24-year-old man from Favona was also arrested and charged with murder in relation to this incident.”

A third man, a 25-year-old male from Ōtāhuhu, was located during a separate warrant and has been charged with assault.

All three men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says Police are pleased to have now put five people before the Court in relation to what was a demonstration of significant violence on 5 August in the Taurima Reserve.

“The investigation team have been working hard to hold those believed to be involved to account.

“Police hope these arrests continue to bring reassurance to the community.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us as we review the further evidence gathered as a result of these search warrants,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“The Police investigation remains ongoing and further arrests and serious charges are likely.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Additionally, anyone with images and footage can anonymously upload these to a secure online portal. This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.

