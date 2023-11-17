Police appealing for information following unexplained death

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan, Auckland City CIB:

Police are continuing to make enquiries after a body was found in the water off Waiheke Island on Wednesday morning.

At around 9.14am Police were notified by a member of the public of a body in the water, near the shore at Ostend.

We can advise a post-mortem examination has now been completed and Police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained.

Additionally, a burnt-out vehicle was located approximately 14 kilometres away on Man O War Bay Road and Police are also investigating this.

Locals can expect to see an increased Police presence on the island as our enquiries continue.

Police are now asking anyone who was in the area earlier this week who may have seen something that can assist us with our investigation to please contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 231115/0667.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

