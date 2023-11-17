Further Information Sought, Stoke Homicide

Police have located and recovered a white BMW believed to be linked to the James Whitikau Barton homicide.

“We would like to thank the public for the information they have provided us, and ask that anyone who may have seen this white BMW X5 station wagon with the registration BMW693 on Friday 10 November between 5pm and 9pm to please contact Police.”

There are people out there who know what occurred on the night of 10 November, as well as why it happened. We urge them to do the right thing and tell us what they know The family are grieving and deserve answers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 231110/4270 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

