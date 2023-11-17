Police Appeal For Information After Man Found Injured, Gore

Gore Police are investigating after a man was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Denton Street and Hokonui Drive in the early hours of Wednesday 1 November.

The man left an address on Pomona Street around 10:45pm to walk home and was located in a serious condition around 4:45am.

Police would like to know if anyone saw this man from around the time he left Pomona Street up until he was found.

He is in his late 50’s, has white hair, average height and is of a solid build.

The man was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, blue denim jeans and black sneakers.

If you have information that could assist Police in piecing together how the man sustained his injuries or saw him on in the area on November 1, please contact Police and reference file number 231101/7531.

