Fatal Crash, Turitea, Palmerston North

Police can now advise that one person has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Tennent Drive last night.

The crash was reported about 8.25pm.

Sadly, the person passed away at the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

