Fatality Following Family Harm Matter, Strathmore

A man has sadly died from injuries sustained during a family harm incident in Strathmore earlier today.

Police responded to the incident at a property on Raukawa Street around 10:50am.

Investigations are ongoing to understand what has occurred and a scene guard is in place at the address.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends during this tragic time.

This appears to have been an isolated incident and residents can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area.

