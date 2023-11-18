SH 6 Closed, Greymouth - Tasman

Omoto Road / State Highway 6 is closed in Greymouth following a serious crash.

It happened about 10:05am on the northern side of the Grey River, just east of the Cobden Bridge.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists will need to divert through Stillwater.

