Serious Crash, Pakuranga - Counties Manukau

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga reported around 1pm.

One person is in a critical condition, one with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

The eastbound lane is blocked, and traffic is being diverted around Cascades Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area.

