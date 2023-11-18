Man Located Deceased Near Dannevirke

Police were notified around 8:15pm yesterday that a man understood to be

working in a forestry block near Dannevirke had not returned home.

Police attended the scene and co-ordinated a search.

The landowner has assisted in the search, and has located the man deceased

down a bank.

The man’s body was recovered this morning with the assistance of Fire and

Emergency NZ and Land Search and Rescue.

WorkSafe has been advised.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

