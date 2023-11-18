Serious Crash, Dargaville

Two people have been critically injured in a crash in Dargaville this afternoon.

Police were advised of the single vehicle crash at 2.50pm.

The car is reported to have crashed into a flood gate culvert area adjacent to Colville Road.

The driver and passenger in the car are both in a critical condition and will be airlifted to hospital.

