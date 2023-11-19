Right To Life Requests That The New Government Address Our Catastrophic Birth Rate

Right to Life requests the incoming Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon to urgently address the threat to our nation of our birth rate of 1.58, the lowest in our nation’s history.

Right to Life encourages the government to launch a massive campaign to promote open adoption to encourage women to choose life for their child in preference to a painful death for their child in abortion.

The greatest threat to the future of our nation is not global warming but the increasing demographic Winter.

Right to Life believes that our nation is rejecting the blessings of our Creator by ignoring the command of our Creator given to us in the scriptures, Genesis 1:28 – Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it..”

Right to Life challenges the incoming government to cease promoting and funding the violent killing of our precious children before birth and to be concerned about our appalling fertility rate?

Children are our nation’s most precious resource, it is intolerable that each year the government authorises and funds the murder of more than 14,000 defenceless unborn children. They are poisoned, sucked out of their mother’s wombs or violently dismembered, their bloodied bodily remains treated as medical waste.

Our birth rate has been below replacement level since 1975.

Why was the former Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and her government, silent in response to New Zealand’s appalling birth rate? Our nation is facing an increasing demographic winter which will have a catastrophic effect on the future of this nation. We have an increasing ageing community with a declining workforce to support them and look after them. Why does the government not have a policy to increase our birth rate and confront this crisis?

Statistics NZ announced on 15th November 2023 that our fertility rate was now 1.58, the lowest ever recorded in New Zealand since 1894. The replacement birth rate is 2.1 for women between the ages of 15 and 44. Demographers warn that a birth rate of 1.5 is the point of no return.

Our birth rate has been in decline since the 1960s when the contraceptive pill was introduced. In 1931 at the height of the great depression, the birth rate was 3.61. In 1974 the birth rate was 2.12, just above replacement level and that was the last year that we had a replacement birth rate.

Right to Life applauds the courageous women who sacrifice themselves by choosing to have children and raise them in spite of the formidable obstacles confronting them, especially the more than 200,000 solo mothers who are raising children alone. We also applaud the noble women who chose life for their baby in the face of abandonment of the father and coercion to choose abortion.

