Update - Crash, Lindis Pass

Police can confirm that one person has died in a crash on the Lindis Pass this morning.

The crash involving a car and a motorcyclist happened near the summit about 8:30am.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver and sole occupant of the car received moderate injuries and was taken to hospital.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

