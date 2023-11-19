Update: Strathmore Death

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch.

Wellington Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of a 19-year-old man at a Strathmore house on Friday morning (17 November).

The man had been involved in a family harm-related incident with a family member prior to the incident which caused his death.

The information gathered to date indicates that the man died as a result of injuries sustained accidentally and Police will be referring his death to the Coroner.

A scene examination at the house has been completed, and Police are continuing to conduct interviews with family members of the deceased man, as well as residents of neighbouring properties.

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow (Monday 20 November).

On behalf of Police, I want to extend our sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones of this young man, and ask that they be given the time and space they need as they grieve.

