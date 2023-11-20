Victoria Domain Closed Briefly For Snout Track Upgrade

Picton’s popular Victoria Domain will close for two days early next week – 27 and 28 November – to allow helicopter access as works to upgrade the Snout Track get underway.

Council Parks and Open Spaces Officer Kiri Whiteman said Marlborough Helicopters would be flying in bulk bags of gravel and the closure was required for the health and safety of track users.

“Once the gravel is on site, Downer our contractor will be working on grading and compacting the track from the northern most point back,” Kiri said.

“These upgrade works to resurface and gravel the track from the beginning to the northern end have been budgeted and programmed for a few years and it’s great to have them underway,” Kiri said.

“The Snout Track will be closed to the public while the works are completed. We expect the track will be open for use again at the end of November in time for the busy summer season.”

The helicopter work is subject to suitable weather conditions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

