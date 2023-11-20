Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Tauranga’s Vibrant Disability Community On International Day Of Disabled Persons

Monday, 20 November 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

We're shining a spotlight on the incredible talents within our local disability community at this year's celebration of the International Day of Disabled Persons.

Taking place at Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve from 10am – 1pm, Sunday 3 December, we’ll showcase Tauranga’s vibrant disability community at a free, fun-filled, family-friendly day. Live performances include the main act, singer Sophie Maude, dancing by Mount Dance Co, kapa haka from Idea Services, singer Hayley Little, and social circus act Circability.

The International Day of Disabled Persons aims to raise awareness of disability issues and promote the rights and perspectives of persons with disabilities all around the world, including Tauranga Moana, says Barbara Dempsey, General Manager, Community Services at Tauranga City Council.

“One in four New Zealanders identifies as disabled, so we encourage everyone to come along, get involved and support our talented disability community.

“At this year’s event, the popular beach wheelchairs will be available, as will the TrailRider for rides to the top of Hopukiore (Mount Drury) and back. Have a go at a circus ability workshop or try adaptive yoga. We’ll have activity stands and information highlighting local support services and facilities, a photo booth, face painting, a sausage sizzle and more!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Our community are also encouraged to make the most of accessible facilities available, including accessible picnic tables, the accessible changing facility at Mount Drury and beach access mats. More information about these facilities is available here.

We’re proud to host this event in association with our partners Parafed BOP, CCS Disability Action and Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Together, we’re working hard to champion inclusion and make Tauranga a more accessible city so people are free to move around easily and safely, without limitations.

What: International Day of Disabled Persons Celebration
When: 10am-1pm, Sunday 3 December
Where: Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve, Mount Maunganui
More information: www.mytauranga.co.nz/idodp

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 