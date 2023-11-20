Celebrating Tauranga’s Vibrant Disability Community On International Day Of Disabled Persons

We're shining a spotlight on the incredible talents within our local disability community at this year's celebration of the International Day of Disabled Persons.

Taking place at Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve from 10am – 1pm, Sunday 3 December, we’ll showcase Tauranga’s vibrant disability community at a free, fun-filled, family-friendly day. Live performances include the main act, singer Sophie Maude, dancing by Mount Dance Co, kapa haka from Idea Services, singer Hayley Little, and social circus act Circability.

The International Day of Disabled Persons aims to raise awareness of disability issues and promote the rights and perspectives of persons with disabilities all around the world, including Tauranga Moana, says Barbara Dempsey, General Manager, Community Services at Tauranga City Council.

“One in four New Zealanders identifies as disabled, so we encourage everyone to come along, get involved and support our talented disability community.

“At this year’s event, the popular beach wheelchairs will be available, as will the TrailRider for rides to the top of Hopukiore (Mount Drury) and back. Have a go at a circus ability workshop or try adaptive yoga. We’ll have activity stands and information highlighting local support services and facilities, a photo booth, face painting, a sausage sizzle and more!”

Our community are also encouraged to make the most of accessible facilities available, including accessible picnic tables, the accessible changing facility at Mount Drury and beach access mats. More information about these facilities is available here.

We’re proud to host this event in association with our partners Parafed BOP, CCS Disability Action and Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Together, we’re working hard to champion inclusion and make Tauranga a more accessible city so people are free to move around easily and safely, without limitations.

What: International Day of Disabled Persons Celebration

When: 10am-1pm, Sunday 3 December

Where: Hopukiore (Mount Drury) Reserve, Mount Maunganui

More information: www.mytauranga.co.nz/idodp

