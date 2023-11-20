Detour In Place For Resurfacing Works On SH10, Kerikeri Next Week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that a detour will be in place next Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November for resurfacing work on State Highway 10 (SH10) in Kerikeri, between Wiroa Road and Waimate N Road.

While the work will take 4 days to complete, the detour will only be in place during the day on Monday and Tuesday.

A reduced speed limit of 30 km/h will be in place for the duration of the works on SH10 to help protect the new surface.

The detour will be in place via Wiroa and Waimate N Road which adds approximately 5 minutes to the journey time.

Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times.

Work will include laying of the seal, sweeping up loose chip and line-marking. This work is weather dependent and will be moved to the following day if weather is unsuitable.

We encourage motorists to slow down when passing through the worksite and adhere to the temporary speed restrictions to ensure the safety of both drivers and road workers.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding while we complete this important maintenance work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

