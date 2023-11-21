Unlucky Number Seven: Group Arrested In Counties Manukau

20 November

A quick-thinking resident who alerted Police to a group of alleged thieves

stealing cars in Flatbush has helped put the brakes on their crime spree.

At around 11.30pm, Police received a call from a member of the public

advising there were a group of people trying to steal his car on Flat Bush

School Road.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says

the resident disturbed the group before quickly calling Police and providing

important information.

“The group was seen leaving in a vehicle, which was quickly located by the

Police Eagle helicopter a short time later.

“Three of the offenders were then dropped off on Hollyford Drive by the

driver. Several Police units were quickly on scene and took them into

custody.

“The driver has continued onto State Highway 1 southbound and exited at

Manurewa where it proceeded to drive around the area for some time before

being spiked.”

Inspector Cook says the vehicle eventually came to a stop in Clendon Park

where another four offenders were taken into custody.

“I’d like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this

suspicious activity to us straight away, which allowed us to respond

quickly,” Inspector Cook says.

“It’s also a timely reminder that if something suspicious is happening in

your neighbourhood and you see it, don’t hesitate to call police. We will

respond and hold those involved accountable.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious

activity as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online

to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

An 18-year-old male will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with

unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

An 11, and 13-year-old, three 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been

referred to Youth Aid Services.

