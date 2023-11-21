Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unlucky Number Seven: Group Arrested In Counties Manukau

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 1:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

20 November

A quick-thinking resident who alerted Police to a group of alleged thieves
stealing cars in Flatbush has helped put the brakes on their crime spree.

At around 11.30pm, Police received a call from a member of the public
advising there were a group of people trying to steal his car on Flat Bush
School Road.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says
the resident disturbed the group before quickly calling Police and providing
important information.

“The group was seen leaving in a vehicle, which was quickly located by the
Police Eagle helicopter a short time later.

“Three of the offenders were then dropped off on Hollyford Drive by the
driver. Several Police units were quickly on scene and took them into
custody.

“The driver has continued onto State Highway 1 southbound and exited at
Manurewa where it proceeded to drive around the area for some time before
being spiked.”

Inspector Cook says the vehicle eventually came to a stop in Clendon Park
where another four offenders were taken into custody.

“I’d like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this
suspicious activity to us straight away, which allowed us to respond
quickly,” Inspector Cook says.

“It’s also a timely reminder that if something suspicious is happening in
your neighbourhood and you see it, don’t hesitate to call police. We will
respond and hold those involved accountable.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious
activity as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

An 18-year-old male will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with
unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

An 11, and 13-year-old, three 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been
referred to Youth Aid Services.

