Name Release: Wainuiomata Incident

Acting Superintendent Nick Thom, relieving Wellington District Commander:

The man fatally shot by Police in Wainuiomata last week can now be named.

He was 36-year-old Tane Wipa.

Police were called to Coast Road around 11:45am on Thursday to a suspected

family harm incident.

Mr Wipa was shot once by Police after holding a weapon to a woman’s neck

and threatening to do her more harm.

His family, along with attending Police staff, are being supported.

Several investigations are underway, including a Police Critical Incident

Investigation, and the matter has been referred to the IPCA.

