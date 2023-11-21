Update And Further Information Sought - Serious Incident, Naenae

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, Wellington District:

Police investigating the fatal hit and run in Naenae continue to assess information from the Hutt Valley community following an appeal for help late last week.

At this stage Police have not yet identified the driver of the vehicle but are confident with our ongoing enquiries and the public’s continual assistance the person responsible will be identified.

Police have identified two areas of interest. One being Belmont, where the vehicle was stolen between 1am and 3am, and Wainuiomata, where the vehicle was from 3am leading up to the incident at 5:46am.

Anyone with CCTV footage or sightings of the dark-grey Mazda 6 sedan in those areas at the above times is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 231116/3474.

Police will release the victim’s name proactively when we are able to do so.

