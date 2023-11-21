Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Water Quality Reporting On Safeswim Platform Again

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

The Northland Regional Council will once again use the online Safeswim platform to deliver water quality results at popular beach and freshwater swim spots over summer.

Councillor Amy Macdonald, who chairs the council’s Natural Resources Working Party, says the council joined Safeswim last year in a move from a previous regime that had seen weekly water quality samples collected at popular swim sites over summer.

Safeswim is a predictive modelling system that establishes a relationship between historical water quality results with environmental drivers (rainfall) to provide ‘real-time and near-future swimability predictions’.

Councillor Macdonald says the information on 50 coastal and 20 freshwater sites popular with swimmers and other recreational water users over the warmer months is available year-round via the ‘Safeswim’ website www.safeswim.org.nz

Results will also be posted on the ‘Can I Swim Here?’ section on the national environmental reporting website LAWA - www.lawa.org.nz

"Among a host of potential benefits of Safeswim are improved knowledge of water quality at swimming sites, improving public understanding of potential health risks and providing real-time/forecasted water quality year-round."

"Safeswim also provides information on tides, physical hazards and lifeguard patrols, where appropriate, providing a ‘one-stop shop’ for users to make informed decisions on where to swim before heading off."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Councillor Macdonald says the system uses a series of pins/droplets to illustrate the advisability of swimming and other contact with water. She says while the regional council does not have the authority to close beaches or freshwater sites to swimmers, the information is provided for users to make informed decisions.

Water quality predicted to meet national guidelines is marked with a green water droplet indicating a low risk of illness from swimming.

When water quality is predicted to exceed national guidelines, Safeswim will display a red water droplet indicating a high risk of illness from swimming."Essentially it means that levels of bacteria indicate that more than 1 in 50 people are likely to become ill after putting their head underwater."

Councillor Macdonald says for most healthy people water that meets national guidelines will pose a minimal level of risk. "However, water below the guideline values may pose a potential health risk to high-risk user groups such as the very young, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems."

Finally, a black pin on Safeswim indicates that the swimspot has been affected by a confirmed wastewater overflow and authorities ‘strongly advise’ against swimming as the risk is higher than normal.

Answers to frequently asked questions on Safeswim can be found at www.nrc.govt.nz/swimmingfaqs

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 