New Green Flag Award For Jubilee Park Takes Total To Six For Horowhenua

Jubilee Park in Levin has become the sixth Horowhenua green space to win the prestigious international Green Flag award.

Before applying to enter Jubilee Park for the award this year, Horowhenua already had five Green Flag awards for: Thompson House Gardens, Driscoll Reserve, Holben Reserve, Te Maire Park and Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park. After going through a judging process in recent weeks, all five of these parks have had their Green Flag status renewed.

The Green Flag scheme is considered an international benchmark for good management of outdoor recreational spaces. The awards recognise and reward well-managed parks and green spaces, and aim to ensure everyone has access to good quality green spaces that meet the needs of the community.

Applicants for the Green Flag are judged against 27 criteria, and must demonstrate a good understanding of the park site and its users, as well as an active management plan. The award must be renewed annually to ensure the park continues to merit Green Flag status.

There are just 26 parks and open spaces in Aotearoa that have been awarded the Green Flag for 2023.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said having six of our district’s parks recognised with a Green Flag was a huge credit to all who have been involved.

“We are fortunate to have a dedicated team of community volunteers who work tirelessly alongside our staff and contractors to help maintain our park spaces. Their support played a key role in winning the Green Flags, and it’s very satisfying to see local people taking ownership of our green spaces. It shows our parks and reserves are valued by our community, and that people recognise how important green spaces are to quality of life, health and wellbeing. Our contractors too have played a massive role in us achieving this result, with Horrobin & Hodge undertaking excellent work within both Thompson House Gardens and Driscoll Reserve, and Green by Nature (formally Recreational Services) doing a sterling job in helping Council present our new entrant Jubilee Park, as well as Te Maire Park, Holben Reserve and Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.”

“We are absolutely delighted that Jubilee Park has received this accolade. Our green spaces are among some of the best in the world, and help to make Horowhenua an attractive destination to live, work and play” Mayor Bernie Wanden added.

The installation of a new Splash Pad and toilet block has given Jubilee Park a significant boost, with the water play over the summer period proving extremely popular with children and parents. The judges were impressed with the family-friendly layout and offerings within the park, and the plans to further develop it in conjunction with our community.

A flagpole will be erected in Jubilee Park to fly the newly awarded Green Flag.

