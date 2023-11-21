Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upgrades Coming For Wellington Street Beach

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is planning to upgrade the park area above Wellington Street Beach, and wants to hear your thoughts on what you’d like to see there.

The plans include a new public toilet, a barbecue area with shaded seating, more flat space to rest and play, and wide, accessible pathways.

The refreshed space will also improve sightlines from the road to the beach, helping to keep families safer as they enjoy the space. The area will be complemented with native planting too.

Council wants to know how you currently use the space, where you think the new public toilet would best be positioned, and which amenities you want to see there.

“Wellington Street Beach is an iconic Hamilton destination, and we know it is loved by people across the city” said Parks and Recreation Unit Director, Maria Barrie.

“Your feedback is incredibly valuable, and will help us deliver a refreshed space that best serves you for many summers to come”.

The jetty at Wellington Street Beach has recently been assessed and found to be unsafe, and it needs to be removed.

Council is looking at a temporary replacement for the summer ahead. Community feedback is also being sought on ideas for a permanent replacement for the jetty, which is due for renewal in the 2024–2034 Long-Term Plan.

You can have your say from 21 November to 12 December at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz or pick up a hard copy from any Hamilton library or the main Council building.

You can also come along to a drop-in session at Wellington Street Beach to chat about your thoughts, on Wednesday 29 November, 3.30pm–5pm and Saturday 2 December, 2pm–4pm.

