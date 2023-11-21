Upgrades Coming For Wellington Street Beach

Hamilton City Council is planning to upgrade the park
area above Wellington Street Beach, and wants to hear your
thoughts on what you’d like to see there.
The plans
include a new public toilet, a barbecue area with shaded
seating, more flat space to rest and play, and wide,
accessible pathways.
The refreshed space will also
improve sightlines from the road to the beach, helping to
keep families safer as they enjoy the space. The area will
be complemented with native planting too.
Council
wants to know how you currently use the space, where you
think the new public toilet would best be positioned, and
which amenities you want to see
there.
“Wellington Street Beach
is an iconic Hamilton destination, and we know it is loved
by people across the city” said Parks and Recreation Unit
Director, Maria Barrie.
“Your
feedback is incredibly valuable, and will help us deliver a
refreshed space that best serves you for many summers to
come”.
The jetty at Wellington Street Beach has
recently been assessed and found to be unsafe, and it needs
to be removed.
Council is looking at a temporary
replacement for the summer ahead. Community feedback is also
being sought on ideas for a permanent replacement for the
jetty, which is due for renewal in the 2024–2034 Long-Term
Plan.
You can have your say from 21 November to 12
December at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz
or pick up a hard copy from any Hamilton library or the main
Council building.
You can also come along to a drop-in
session at Wellington Street Beach to chat about your
thoughts, on Wednesday 29 November, 3.30pm–5pm and
Saturday 2 December,
2pm–4pm.
