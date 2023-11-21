Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Detectives make another arrest in Pt England homicide case

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 12:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A fourth man has been charged in the homicide investigation into the death of Charles Pongi.

Today, detectives charged a 26-year-old Ōtāhuhu man with murder over the violent incident in Pt England on 5 August 2023.

He is expected in the Auckland District Court on 22 November.

This arrest comes as detectives executed more than 14 search warrants across Tāmaki Makaurau over the last week, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

“The investigation team remains determined to seek justice on behalf of the Pt England community.

“Whilst Police have charged four men with murder and several others with subsidiary and related offending, we are not done yet.

“The investigation is continuing in regard to the appalling violence on 5 August, in the Taurima Reserve."

Detective Inspector Baldwin says there is hope that news of further arrests brings reassurance to the community.

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us as we review the further evidence gathered as a result of these search warrants.

“The Police investigation remains ongoing and further arrests and serious charges are likely.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact us on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100 or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

Additionally, anyone with images and footage can anonymously upload these to a secure online portal. This can be accessed by going to https://pastel.nc3.govt.nz/

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers

