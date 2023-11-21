Wellington Council Officials Must Face Consequences For Concealing Information



Responding to revelations that Wellington City Council officials withheld an in-depth KPMG report into Wellington’s financial positions for months, giving councillors just 2 days to review the document before the Long-Term Plan meeting, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross, said:

“Yet again we have Wellington City officials getting too big for their boots and unduly influencing the decision-making process at the council. Councillors are elected to make decisions, and officials are just there to facilitate them; that’s the extent of their legitimate role.

“In almost exactly the same way as happened with the town hall project, officials have taken it upon themselves to stuff critical information down the back of the sofa to try and force councillors into voting for their preferred outcome.

“The evidence of the complete and utter failure of leadership at WCC just keeps mounting. Councillors need to reclaim authority for the residents of Wellington and sack Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow.”

