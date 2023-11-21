Arrest Made After Aggravated Robbery At West Auckland Mall

A 42-year-old male will be put before the Court tomorrow following a violent

incident at a shopping mall on Great North Road, New Lynn.

Police received a report of an aggravated robbery at the cash exchange, at

around 11.00am on Sunday 12 November.

A sole offender used a sledgehammer to smash his way into the booth, where

two people were working. After forcing entry he fled with an amount of cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā West CIB, says Police from

across Tāmaki Makaurau worked together in making the arrest.

“This was a violent and shocking robbery, committed in broad daylight and

in a very busy shopping area.

“Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident, but we acknowledge how

frightening it must have been for the two people working in the premises at

the time of the robbery, and for the many shoppers who witnessed it.

“The skills of Police staff from several Auckland areas were utilised in

the investigation, leading to the offender being arrested in Manukau this

morning.

“Police have no tolerance for those causing harm in our communities and we

will continue hold offenders to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie

says.

The man will appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with

one count of aggravated robbery.

