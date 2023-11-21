Arrest Made After Aggravated Robbery At West Auckland Mall

A 42-year-old male will be put before the Court tomorrow
following a violent incident at a shopping mall on Great
North Road, New Lynn.
Police received a report of an
aggravated robbery at the cash exchange, at around
11.00am on Sunday 12 November.
A sole offender used a
sledgehammer to smash his way into the booth, where two
people were working. After forcing entry he fled with an
amount of cash.
Detective Senior Sergeant Megan
Goldie, Waitematā West CIB, says Police from across
Tāmaki Makaurau worked together in making the
arrest.
“This was a violent and shocking robbery,
committed in broad daylight and in a very busy shopping
area.
“Thankfully, no one was injured during the
incident, but we acknowledge how frightening it must have
been for the two people working in the premises at the
time of the robbery, and for the many shoppers who witnessed
it.
“The skills of Police staff from several
Auckland areas were utilised in the investigation,
leading to the offender being arrested in Manukau
this morning.
“Police have no tolerance for those
causing harm in our communities and we will continue hold
offenders to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant
Goldie says.
The man will appear in the Waitākere
District Court tomorrow, charged with one count of
aggravated
robbery.
