Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposed Wind Farm Project Sparks Concerns In Waiuku Community

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: Waiuku Rural Preservation Society

A controversial proposal for an 18-turbine wind farm in the pristine farmland close to Karioitahi beach has ignited a fierce battle within the local community. The project, which has been granted fast-track clearance by the government without consultation or input from the wider community, has raised concerns about its potential impact on the environment, local residents, and the tourism industry.

The towering turbines, measuring an impressive 190 metres in height, have drawn comparisons to well-known world landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Big Ben. However, this comparison only highlights the immense scale and visual impact that these turbines would have on the serene landscape of Maioro, Karioitahi beach and the long view of Waiuku.

Three local farmers, under the cover of darkness, have agreed to lease their land for the wind farm project, raising eyebrows among long-standing neighbours and friends. The secrecy surrounding these agreements, coupled with non-disclosure clauses, has left many feeling betrayed and shell-shocked.

Deeply concerned about the potential devastation to the ecological, entomological, and environmental features of the area, including protected species and wetlands, an incorporated society has been formed to fight this project. The impact on human lives, both physically, mentally, and economically, is also a major concern for the community.

Moreover, the proposed wind farm threatens the vibrant recreational and tourism activities that take place in this part of Waiuku. Visitors from near and far flock to the area to enjoy its natural beauty and engage in various outdoor pursuits, which would undoubtedly be negatively affected by the presence of the wind turbines.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Research into similar projects overseas has revealed alarming evidence as to the limited liability and hands off approach the associated companies take. This is particularly so in regard to the protection of the environment, neighbouring properties and the funding of the decommissioning of these turbines. It is imperative that the government, in its pursuit of a better renewable energy report card, thoroughly evaluates the potential consequences of this project. While wind energy undoubtedly has its place, it is crucial to consider the environmental cost of producing these turbines in the name of renewable environmental friendliness - carbon rich concrete, carbon fibre, copper, steel etc all go into this recipe for disaster. When push comes to shove, these turbines are far from efficient and it’s all really about the money to be made in carbon credits. That’s the revelation of the revolution.

The community fighting against the wind farm project not only advocates for the preservation of the environment but also stands paradoxically in solidarity with their neighbours who have signed up for the project under questionable circumstances. There is deep concern for their long-term predicament and their potential lack of comprehension of the detail and implications of what they have signed up for. The cumulative impact and long-term effects of such a project cannot be understated.

The time has come for the government to exercise due diligence and carefully assess the implications of the proposed wind farm project in Waiuku. It is essential to strike a balance between renewable energy goals and the preservation of the natural and cultural heritage that makes this community so special.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waiuku Rural Preservation Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 