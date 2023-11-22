Road Blocked, State Highway 3, Norfolk - Central

Police are responding to a one vehicle crash where a truck has tipped over on the intersection of State Highway 3 and Durham Road Upper, Norfolk, New Plymouth.

The crash was reported around 4:30am.

There are no reported injuries.

The road is blocked and Stop/Go is being operated on State Highway 3, motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

