Court Calling For Counterfeit Banknote Users

Two women will face court today over the alleged use of counterfeit banknotes in the Pukekohe area.

They were taken into custody following a string of incidents that began on 25 September at a petrol station in East Tamaki when the driver of a stolen vehicle drove off without paying for petrol.

Counites Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter says the vehicle involved was next spotted by Police on 17 November in Pukekohe.

“One of our Police units stopped the same stolen vehicle in a car park and found the two alleged offenders inside.

“The vehicle had an illegal, manufactured registration plate, and the plate of another vehicle attached.

“Our staff invoked a search of the vehicle and its occupants and found various items of drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

“We also found 41 counterfeit $50 banknotes, and five $5 counterfeit notes in the handbag of one of the offenders, as well as three counterfeit $50 banknotes in the glove box,” Inspector Hunter says.

Recently, Police have received a handful of complaints from retailers in the wider Pukekohe area, who had been presented with forged, or counterfeit banknotes.

The two women, aged 39 and 35, are scheduled to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today facing various theft, bail breach and possesses forged banknote charges.

HOW DO YOU SPOT A FAKE?

Police would encourage anyone who has been given counterfeit banknotes to report the incident to Police as soon as possible.

If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it.

If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with Police.

You can phone Police on 105, or you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Where possible, Police seek footage of persons using or attempting to use counterfeit currency so please include footage and still images when reporting to Police online.

It is important that businesses involved in handling money are aware of security features within New Zealand bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website: How to spot a fake banknote or coin

Security features are the same on all denominations.

