Parking Survey Planned

A survey of parking behaviour is planned for Masterton on 30 November to gather information to support Masterton District Council's decision-making on parking-related issues.

Engineering consultants Stantec will manage the survey of:

the central business area – including Dixon, Queen and Chapel Streets between the northern SH2 roundabout and Kuripuni

Te Ore Ore Road near the hospital

First Street near the Lansdowne shopping centre

commuter parking areas to the east and west of the central business area.

This will involve use of a car fitted with a vehicle recognition camera, as well as analysis of parking meter transactions, and manual checks of Council off-street carparks. Vehicle recognition technology confirms automatically that a vehicle is present in a park, making it much quicker than manual surveying.

It is important to note that vehicle recognition technology is not being used for enforcement. The Council will not receive data on individual vehicles.

The Council’s parking enforcement staff will continue to operate as normal.

The Council’s Manager Strategy and Governance Karen Yates said the information gathered would be key in developing the future approach to parking.

“We need to know how carparks are being used currently before we consider the best way to manage parking in the future. That includes developing an understanding of key parking issues facing residents and businesses,” she said.

“We want parking to benefit our community and we need this information to ensure we are maximising its effectiveness.”

