Council To Consider Proposed Changes To Central City Parking

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 1:47 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Two-hour free parking in Hamilton’s central city may be replaced by a new demand-responsive pricing model as Hamilton City Council looks for opportunities to increase revenue as part of its proposed 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan.

The proposed 2024-2034 Long-Term Plan budget, which will be considered by Council at its Extraordinary Council Meeting next Tuesday 28 November and Wednesday 29 November, includes a proposal to introduce demand-responsive pricing to replace its two-hour free parking trial in the central city.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said different options for central city parking are being considered as part of discussions about revenue, encouraging the public to have their say during the wider Long-Term Plan consultation period in March and April next year.

“Elected members must consider all sources of revenue. We have put forward a user-pays parking system in the central city for consideration. Free parking has cost the city up to $800,000 lost revenue annually since the trial began. Of course, free parking is not truly free, it is subsidised by the ratepayer. We're keen to hear from the community on this,” she said.

Hamilton City Council City Transport Unit Director Gordon Naidoo says that while a shift to demand-responsive pricing for parking would produce additional revenue, the true benefit of the proposed change would be better management of parking use in the central city.


“The ideal occupancy rate for parking is 85% as it means there are enough people spending time in the area to ensure its vibrancy, but it is not so busy that drivers avoid the area as they can’t find a carpark. What we have found with the two-hour free parking trial, as well as the all-day parking scheme, is these have led to occupancy rates of more than 85% in many areas, making it difficult for the public to find available parks and causing low parking turnover,” he said.

“The proposed demand-responsive pricing for parking would help ensure more frequent turnover in high-demand areas by setting parking fees at levels that increase and decrease based on demand. This approach aims to help improve parking availability for the public to support business productivity and supports the broader strategic goals of creating a more liveable and sustainable urban environment.”

Under the proposed 2024-2034 budget, the initial price-point for the demand-responsive parking model would be $3 per hour for the first two hours and $6 per hour thereafter where parking spaces generally have greater than 85% occupancy, and $1 per hour for the first two hours and $6 per hour thereafter where parking spaces generally have less than 85% occupancy.

The proposed budget also includes the introduction of demand-responsive pricing for all day paid parking, which would enable increasing prices from $6 to $12 to achieve 85% occupancy rates.

It is estimated that $5.14 million in parking revenue would be generated in year 1 of the draft 2024-34 Long Term Plan if the changes go ahead.

If new demand-responsive pricing for parking is adopted, the two-hour free parking trial in the central city and the central city rate would end on 30 June 2024. The two-hour free parking in central Hamilton was first introduced as in October 2017 as a nine-month trial and has been reviewed and extended several times since.

Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

