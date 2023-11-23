Unexplained Death, Levin

22 November

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson:

Police are making enquiries into a sudden death in Levin earlier today.

About 3pm, Police were called to an address on Bath Street where an

85-year-old woman was located deceased.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway, and at this

stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination is ongoing and there will be an increased Police presence

in the area until that has been completed.

