Serious Crash, Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt - Wellington

22 November

Police are responding to a serious crash on Fergusson Drive near Ebdentown

Street in Upper Hutt, reported at 7:10pm.

One person is in a serious condition and is being transported to hospital.

Fergusson Drive is closed between Exchange Street and Henry Street, detours

are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

