Further Funding For Fixing Leaky Pipes To Be Investigated

“After a briefing from Wellington Water where they
indicated that they have additional capacity to fix leaky
pipes in Wellington, I have asked officers to bring a paper
about possible options”, says Mayor Tory
Whanau.
This will likely occur in December, either as
part of the Long-term Plan, Finance and Performance
Committee on December 7 or the Council meeting on 14
December.
“This follows on from a significant
increase in investment in water over recent years with a
total of $110 million in funding to Wellington Water in this
year’s budget.
“Warnings of possible water
shortages over summer are the result of decades of
underinvestment in our pipes. There is no easy fix, but we
will continue to investigate options to provide resilient
water infrastructure for Wellingtonians.
“I am
working with other Councillors and officers to ensure that
we investigate additional options that have appropriate
checks and balance – where we can be sure any additional
funding would go towards fixing our pipes and that there is
appropriate reporting to that effect from Wellington
Water.”
A recent presentation from Wellington Water
indicated capacity to fix up to 1000 additional leaks if $2
to $2.5 million was provided by Wellington City Council this
financial
year.
