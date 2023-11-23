Your Information Could Be Key In Burglary Investigations

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation into a series of burglaries in parts of Auckland.

The Counties Manukau East Tactical Crime Unit is investigating around 18 commercial burglaries reported between 12 August 2023 and 21 November 2023.

These occurred in Botany, Flat Bush, Manukau and Papatoetoe.

Today, Police are releasing a CCTV image of a person we would like to speak with as part of our enquiries.

The man pictured is wearing a distinctive cap and riding a red Mongoose bicycle.

Someone will know who this person is, and we ask that you can contact Police.

Anyone can contact Police via our 105 phone service or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number 231031/3519.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

