Warning Over Burning Toxic Items

Mattresses, plastic bottles, tyres, chemicals and waste
oil are just some of the items being burnt outdoors in
Otago.
Otago residents are being urged to be a lot
more thoughtful about what they burn outdoors after the
Otago Regional Council has recently had to deal with a spate
of potentially toxic fires this year, says ORC’s Manager
Compliance Tami Sargeant.
“It’s important to think
about what you’re burning; you’ll breathe it in and so
will your family and your neighbours.”
Items such as
mattresses, plastic bottles, tyres, food waste, chemicals
and waste oil can’t be burnt safety, as they have the
potential to discharge extremely harmful toxins into the
environment.
Best practice is to find a way to recycle
or re-use them or dispose of them appropriately at landfill,
Ms Sargeant says.
If you are conducting backyard
burning or having burn-offs, Ms Sargeant says there is a
need to consider what effect your actions are having on the
wider community and the environment.
“You can still
have fires, but what we are saying is, please be up to speed
with our rules and understand what you can and can’t
burn,” she says.
ORC has produced a quick guide to
rules around outdoor burning in Otago, aimed to help anyone
navigate which rules apply in which part of Otago.
