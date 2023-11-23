Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Student Road Safety Volunteers

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Downtown Mount Maunganui will be awash with orange on Thursday, 30 November as over 800 primary and intermediate school students march and wave banners in the Schools’ Road Safe Orange Walk.
 

The event is a joint initiative between Travel Safe (Tauranga City and Western Bay of Plenty District Councils) and New Zealand Police with generous support from Road Safe Traffic Management. The event has been held annually since 2007 and will make its first appearance in Mount Maunganui this year, after being cancelled due to weather in 2022.
 

Anna Somerville: Tauranga City Council Transport Network Safety & Sustainability Manager says the event is a chance to celebrate and reward the contribution of student volunteers for their important road safety work throughout the year. 
 

“Schools’ Road Safe Orange Walk is a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of our Travel Safe and Travel Smart students, and road patrols who work hard to ensure their peers can get to and from school safely. It gives students a voice and helps raise awareness of road safety and active travel around schools.” 
 

The sheer number of hours volunteered by the school road patrols each year paints an incredible picture of the volume of work across the region. Forty-three crossings operate for fifty minutes a day, two-hundred days of the year for a staggering 7,160 collective hours per-year.
 

Jim Paterson: Western Bay of Plenty District Council Transportation Manager says the collective goal is to promote safe and sustainable travel in our region - educating drivers and pedestrians on how to share the road responsibly.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Road safety is a key issue for our community, and that's why we support the annual Road Safe Orange Walk. This year promises to be no different to the others, with plenty of fun and colour to raise awareness and education about how to stay safe on the roads.
 

“Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”
 

Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter: Western Bay of Plenty New Zealand Police says a highlight of the day is the banner competition and judges will have a hard time on their hands if previous years’ entries are anything to go by. 
 

“The effort and creativity that the students put into their banners is amazing. These kids have a real awareness of the roads around their schools, and the safety and active travel messages they are sharing are very relevant to them and their communities.” 
 

The day begins at Coronation Park at 9:15am with speeches from Commissioner Bill Wasley and Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer. The walk starts at 9:30am, following a route along Maunganui Road, around the roundabout at Pacific Avenue and back to the start. Temporary road closures will be in place. 
 

Friends, family, locals, and visitors are encouraged to line the route, make some noise, and show their support for the students. 
 

After the walk the students will make their way to Baywave for a swim and a celebratory BBQ cooked by the police. 
 

For event updates visit facebook.com/travelsafebop.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 