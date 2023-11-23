New Look For A Favourite Holiday Spot

A favourite holiday spot in Hurunui will open its gates this weekend.

Waikari Reserve Camping Ground is ready for some summer fun, the upgrade now complete.

This winter a classroom was relocated from Hurunui College to Waikari Reserve, donated by the Ministry of Education.

It has been repurposed with a kitchen area, four self-contained bathrooms including one with disabled access, a laundry with two washing machines and two driers, a separate multi-purpose meeting room and a ramp for wheelchair access.

There are eight powered sites, and dogs are welcome.

Hurunui District Council’s Senior Property Officer Evan Schoombie said this refreshed holiday spot is the result of a combined effort between Council staff managing the project, contractors working on site, and the great team of volunteers on the Waikari Reserve Advisory Group.

“The whole district will benefit from this upgrade, it’s also a perfect stop off for a day trip.”

The majority of the building work was funded by the Waikari Reserve Advisory Group’s camping fees revenue, the remainder by government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

Upgrades to amenities such as bathrooms, kitchen and laundry are being equally shared.

Group chairperson Mel Ruck is looking forward to welcoming campers again to this peaceful pocket of Waikari, a great central hub for day trips around Hurunui District.

“This camping spot has always been a popular one in Hurunui, and with an upgraded facility we’re ensured even more ability to have minimal fuss and focus on relaxing.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Mayor Marie Black said there is a lot of history at these grounds, once the home of the United Rugby Club, and for many years and still today it’s the home of Waikari School’s sports day.

“Now it’s fabulous to breathe new life into this revamped space, and invite visitors and locals to all enjoy the camping facilities.”

She made the connection between places like this, and one of Council’s strategies which is ‘supporting communities to develop and shape their own direction.’

Recreational spots like this are great for communities, creating opportunities for volunteers and local businesses.

“Similarly, they are inviting places for people who are new to Hurunui, whether that be from abroad, or just passing though.”

Waikari Reserve Camping Ground is managed by KiwiCash, where digital payment is used for camping and camp facilities.

Please visit https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/recreation/camping-grounds to read about where to purchase you ‘fobs’ from to make payments.

The other camping grounds under KiwiCash in Hurunui are Scargill Motunau Reserve, Culverden Domain and Amberley Beach Reserve.

© Scoop Media

