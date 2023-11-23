Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Urban Task Force Unveils Promising Future Female Leader As Winner Of Leader Development Scholarship 2023

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Urban Task Force


TAURANGA, Thursday 23 November 2023: Tauranga’s property and business industry advocates, Urban Task Force (UTF), are delighted to announce Georgia Bartlam as the winner of the Leader Development Scholarship for 2023. This prestigious scholarship is a cornerstone of UTF’s commitment to nurturing emerging leaders and fostering excellence in the local community.

UTF Chairman Scott Adams says the scholarship is part of UTF’s strategy to encourage, support and retain quality young candidates in their chosen field within the property and business sectors in the local region. “We believe investing in leadership development is key to driving positive change in Tauranga” he says.

The UTF Board Sub-Committee undertook a robust and rigorous selection process, involving over a month of judging, deliberation, and interviews to select the winner. Georgia's passion for personal and professional growth, coupled with a strong desire to contribute to the local community, is what set her apart to the judging panel.

Starting her career as a trade-qualified electrician with five years’ experience, Georgia transitioned to the role of Assistant Project Manager at local project management company, RCP. She is also in her final year of a Bachelor of Business degree (study leave) with the University of Waikato.

As the second beneficiary of the annual scholarship, Georgia will receive a seat on the UTF Board, a career mentor in her field and a financial contribution towards further study.

UTF is thrilled with the outcome of this year's scholarship, which recognises the importance of investing in local talent and providing opportunities for individuals like Georgia to thrive in their chosen fields.

“I'd encourage any other business or organisations in the Bay to start up a scholarship aimed at our rangatahi (young people). This helps support the next generations to build their careers in the Bay, to make Tauranga a long-term home for their families and have a real stake in the future of the city,” says Adams.

