Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ANZ Warns Of Rise In Cold Call Scams

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 4:38 pm
Press Release: ANZ Bank

ANZ Bank New Zealand is urging customers to be vigilant after receiving increased reports of cold calls by scammers impersonating ANZ staff or pretending to be from the ANZ fraud team.

There has been an increase in customers reporting calls in which a scammer claims they have detected a suspicious transaction and then attempts to get the customer to transfer money to what the scammer says is a ‘safe’ account.

The scammers might also ask customers to reset their internet banking passwords and confirm what the new password is, download remote access software to their computer or phone, or they might ask for credit card details, online banking details, two-factor authentication codes, phone banking PIN or copies of a driver licence.

The scammers appear to have gathered a large amount of personal information already which may have previously been obtained from phishing emails texts or websites.

ANZ’s fraud team might call customers from time to time to verify unusual transactions.

But ANZ will never ask customers:

· For their banking passwords, PINs, or two-factor authentication codes

· For their credit card details

· To transfer money to a 'safe' account, purchase gift cards or set up a crypto currency account

· To download software or allow remote access to the customer’s device

Customers should never provide their customer number, two-factor authentication code(s), phone banking PIN or personal banking information to anyone, or grant remote access to their devices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Two-factor authentication codes are an important layer of protection which should never be disclosed verbally.

Scammers will often say they need a two-factor authentication code to complete a particular action (such as reversing fraud transactions).

Two-factor authentication codes are never required to reverse fraud transactions.

Customers should hang up if they are asked for this information.

Unfortunately, customers are increasingly being targeted by different types of scams and it’s a reminder that we all need to be careful with our private and financial information.

ANZ continues to work closely with the telecommunications industry on ways to protect New Zealanders from criminals looking to exploit the services we provide to scam our customers.

ANZ customers who have been a victim of a scam should call us immediately on 0800 269 296 (international +64 4 470 3142).

To find out more about how to stay keep safe online, as well as scams to be aware of, people can go to anz.co.nz/banksafe.

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Get on top of your money

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money ever since we opened for business in 1840. We were New Zealand's first bank and today we have a large network of full-service branches and ATMs, and talented people across the country.

We're passionate about helping our customers make their money work harder and equipping them to make better financial decisions. Whether it's travelling the world, buying a home, building a business, investing for the future or protecting their family's future, we use our financial strength and expertise to help make it happen.

Through our sponsorships, our Staff Foundation and thousands of staff volunteer hours each year, we support causes that make a difference to New Zealanders.

Contact ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 