ANZ Warns Of Rise In Cold Call Scams

ANZ Bank New Zealand is urging customers to be vigilant after receiving increased reports of cold calls by scammers impersonating ANZ staff or pretending to be from the ANZ fraud team.

There has been an increase in customers reporting calls in which a scammer claims they have detected a suspicious transaction and then attempts to get the customer to transfer money to what the scammer says is a ‘safe’ account.

The scammers might also ask customers to reset their internet banking passwords and confirm what the new password is, download remote access software to their computer or phone, or they might ask for credit card details, online banking details, two-factor authentication codes, phone banking PIN or copies of a driver licence.

The scammers appear to have gathered a large amount of personal information already which may have previously been obtained from phishing emails texts or websites.

ANZ’s fraud team might call customers from time to time to verify unusual transactions.

But ANZ will never ask customers:

· For their banking passwords, PINs, or two-factor authentication codes

· For their credit card details

· To transfer money to a 'safe' account, purchase gift cards or set up a crypto currency account

· To download software or allow remote access to the customer’s device

Customers should never provide their customer number, two-factor authentication code(s), phone banking PIN or personal banking information to anyone, or grant remote access to their devices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Two-factor authentication codes are an important layer of protection which should never be disclosed verbally.

Scammers will often say they need a two-factor authentication code to complete a particular action (such as reversing fraud transactions).

Two-factor authentication codes are never required to reverse fraud transactions.

Customers should hang up if they are asked for this information.

Unfortunately, customers are increasingly being targeted by different types of scams and it’s a reminder that we all need to be careful with our private and financial information.

ANZ continues to work closely with the telecommunications industry on ways to protect New Zealanders from criminals looking to exploit the services we provide to scam our customers.

ANZ customers who have been a victim of a scam should call us immediately on 0800 269 296 (international +64 4 470 3142).

To find out more about how to stay keep safe online, as well as scams to be aware of, people can go to anz.co.nz/banksafe.

© Scoop Media