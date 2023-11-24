Black Friday Shopping? Give Public Transport A Go This Weekend And Avoid Wait Times

Auckland Transport (AT) is working with malls and shopping precincts across Auckland to encourage shoppers to give public transport a go this weekend as Auckland heads into what could be its busiest shopping weekend ever.

AT’s buses, trains and ferries offer a quicker, cheaper, and congestion-free option for Aucklanders. They allow shoppers to travel without the waiting times that they can endure in cars.

AT’s Stacey van der Putten - Executive General Manager Public Transport Services - says while many shoppers will continue to favour their cars, this is a great time to try public transport, if possible, to avoid being stuck in long queues this weekend.

“We are working closely with mall owners and shopping centres ahead of the weekend as we know they are expecting huge numbers of customers. Clearly, at this time of year, and for the weeks leading up to Christmas, parking spaces in and around malls are in very high demand.

“We wrote to them this week to encourage them to proactively manage their parking spaces. Our letter also asked for malls to have clear signage for parks, as well as dedicated staff to assist customers with travel and parking options.”

“Auckland Transport Operations Centre (ATOC) is working with malls and shopping centres on how traffic flow can be improved to enter car parks. This week, more work has been done by ATOC to manage the issues that arose at Westfield’s Newmarket parking building last weekend.”

See Journey planner (at.govt.nz) or download the AT Mobile App to plan your shopping journey for the weekend.

Notes:

If you haven’t got your AT HOP card you can buy one online, at a number of retailers across Auckland, or at an AT customer service centre.

Public transport services by the numbers, including bus, train and ferry: Friday: 13,032 services across the city. Saturday: 10,436 services across the city. Sunday 10,050 services across the city.

Sylvia Park, Westgate, Newmarket, Commercial Bay, Albany and New Lynn malls and shopping centres are served by a public transport service at least every six minutes over the weekend, with many being served by bus and train on frequent routes.

