Police To Have Highly Visible Presence To Monitor Gang Member Movements Ahead Of Funeral

Saturday, 25 November 2023, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police will be highly visible across parts of the North Island in the coming days to monitor the movements of gang members, ahead of funeral arrangements for William Hines.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Johnson says additional resources will be deployed to target illegal behaviour and to mitigate disruption to the public as much as possible.

Police anticipate these movements to be between Auckland and Foxton. It is also anticipated that other groups will head north to Foxton from southern regions.

Assistant Commissioner Johnson says Police have anticipated this event occurring for some time and have been making arrangements accordingly.

“Our planning is well advanced, and Police have been engaging with various parties so we can ensure expectations are clearly set on the behaviour that will be tolerated on our roads.

Police will have increased staff deployed on the roading network across these regions, and we anticipate checkpoints to be established in some areas to ensure those taking part are adhering to the law.

“Our expectations are very clear around no tolerance for unlawful activity that puts the wider community at risk,” Assistant Commissioner Johnson says.

“Police will take enforcement action where necessary and provided it is safe to do so. We will also have the ability to follow up on any other reported offending so we can hold those involved to account."

“Community safety is paramount for Police.”

Police are conscious that additional traffic on the roading network may mean some delays to travel.

“Anyone who might be concerned for their safety, or who witnesses illegal activity should contact Police as soon as possible,” Assistant Commissioner Johnson says.

To report any matters to Police, contact Police on 105 or make a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Please indicate in your report if you have obtained video footage of any offending, so we can follow this up.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

