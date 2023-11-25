Two People Injured After Avondale Crash

Two people have received injuries after a car has collided with pedestrians on Great North Road, Avondale, around 11:45am.

One person is in a moderate to serious condition, and one person has received minor injuries.

Police are speaking with the driver of the vehicle.

Initial information suggests the car experienced a mechanical fault prior to the crash, enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash.

