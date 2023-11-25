Investigation Ongoing Following Crash At Avondale Christmas Parade

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, Relieving Auckland City District Commander:

Five people have received injuries at the Avondale Christmas Parade after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians, following which three occupants of the vehicle were confronted.

At around 11:45am it appears a vehicle, which was part of the parade, experienced a mechanical malfunction, rolling slowly into two pedestrians standing in front of the stage.

Those two received moderate to serious injuries and were transported to hospital.

Unfortunately a small group of people took it upon themselves to retaliate, and three people - including two children - were pulled from the vehicle and assaulted.

Three people received minor injuries, but were not transported to hospital.

Police are in attendance working to identify those responsible for the assault, and determine what occurred.

Police are working closely with the Parade organisers, and the driver of the vehicle and the company.

We understand this was an unsettling event, where multiple people have become injured, and not the end to the Parade which was wanted.

However, Police want to send a clear message - please do not take matters into your own hands.

As this incident demonstrates, something may not be what it seems to you at first, and others stepping in can result in unnecessary injuries and further distress.

In the event you experience concerning activity, or a serious incident, please contact Police immediately on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

